Reno, NV

Man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
A man was left in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Reno.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place before 3 p.m. on East 6th Street and Evans Avenue. The early reports showed that the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

On arrival, medics rushed the pedestrian to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the officials. It is unknown if speed and alcohol were involved in the accident. No other details are available.

The incident remains under review.

May 11, 2022

