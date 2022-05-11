ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

An Open Letter to the TJ Maxx Stranger

By Terryn
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Getty Images for Target

To the stranger in TJ Maxx:

I thought you should know that you and your sweet Maltese pup, Finn, made my Sunday a little brighter.

I chuckled to myself when I realized that you were on FaceTime with your daughter, showing her the different hair tools and helping her pick one out. I didn’t mean to eavesdrop. It’s just that I couldn’t help but think about my own mother and how she would do the same thing with me. I may or may not have also been making faces at Finn and wishing I could pet him.

Norbert via YouTube

When you ended your call, Finn was whining in the shopping cart wanting to be held. Nostalgia hit me once again thinking about my Pomeranian, Ouiser, and how she would be up on her hind legs whining even louder. At that moment I wish I could have had her there with me. I asked to pet Finn and he was a love. I think that was somewhat of an icebreaker for you and me to strike up a conversation.

We went from talking about our spoiled fur babies to differentiating between the different brands of purple shampoo. I could talk about dogs and hair/beauty products for days and it seemed like you could, too.

Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash.com

Mrs. TJ Maxx, there’s one thing we didn’t talk about, and that is how much our conversation, that interaction, meant to me. You didn’t know me from Adam. I was a stranger that you will likely never see again, but you took the time to stand in the hair care aisle for at least 15 minutes and talk to me. All too often we come across random strangers, make simple comments to be nice or start a conversation and we are turned away (sometimes with a “stank” face). You weren’t one of those people. You smiled, asked my opinion on products, and actually listened to what I had to say.

Why did this matter so much to me? Well, there’s one more thing you don’t know, couldn’t have known. I have crippling anxiety. It can get really bad when I am in public places. The funny thing is that I am big on retail therapy. So, when I go shopping, I don’t typically talk to anyone.

Taylor Deas Melesh via Unsplash.com

Unfortunately, one of the biggest reasons I choose to stay to myself is that not everyone is as kind as you were to me. For the duration of our conversation, I felt as though I was in a safe space. I was unjudged. I was just one person having a normal conversation with another person. That, Mrs. TJ Maxx, is why our conversation meant so much to me.

I want you to know that the world needs more of “you” these days. It needs kindness. It needs acceptance without stipulations. It needs less judging a book by its cover.

So, I want to say thank you. Your simple act of kindness, no matter how small it may have seemed at the time, told me everything I needed to know about you. I promise to share more kind acts with others just as you did with me.

Sincerely,

Terryn

Click here to view photo gallery Source: An Open Letter to the TJ Maxx Stranger

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter#Retail Therapy#Fur#Anxiety#Pomeranian#Unsplash Com
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy