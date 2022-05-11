ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Man shot in face outside of Muncie restaurant

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie are investigating the shooting of a man outside of a fish...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's Facebook page, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot, found in vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were shot in Broad Ripple just after midnight Saturday morning, police say. According to police, two woman and one man have been shot. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. The shooting happened at Broad Ripple Avenue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Arrest in Bedford shooting; Victim shot in abdomen

BEDFORD, Ind. — Bedford police arrested a man in connection to a shooting Thursday. Officers say the victim himself called dispatchers around 10:15 a.m. and told he had been shot. Police arrived at a home in the 1300 block of K Street and found a man who been shot...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Man accused of firing shots inside south side Walmart sentenced to 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who police say fired shots last summer inside a south side Walmart has been sentenced to three years in prison. 21-year-old Kevonta Anderson was sentenced to three years Friday in Marion County Superior Court on charges of criminal recklessness where a defendant shoots a firearm in a building and carrying a handgun without a license.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman on motorcycle hit by deer, ejected, then struck by semi

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deputy shoots, injures man who shot at police in Franklin County

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — Indiana State Police recently launched an investigation after an officer in Franklin County shot and injured a man who is said to have started a shootout with officers on Friday night. An initial investigation by ISP detectives has shown that deputies from the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fish#Police#Violent Crime#Steak City Fish Chicken
WTHR

Woman sentenced in deadly shooting of Indianapolis coin dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman accused in the deadly shooting of an Indianapolis coin dealer in 2020 was sentenced to 45 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of coin collector Paul Edmonds. The plea agreement called for a 45-year sentence with other charges being dropped.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Logansport man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Logansport man who was last seen May 14. The Logansport Police Department are looking for David Gaby, who is described as a 71 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 225 pounds. Gaby also has gray hair with brown eyes.
LOGANSPORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

2 women arrested in Kokomo after fight and shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women are under arrest after a fight and shooting in Kokomo Monday. Officers were called May 10 to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way to one of the lots at the mobile home community there. Officers said there was a fight between two women...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspect robs a Citizen’s Bank branch in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police are asking the public for information regarding a bank robbery Friday in Martinsville and the suspect in the case. The Martinsville Police Department was dispatched around 3 p.m. Friday to the Citizen’s Bank at 1360 E. Morgan Street in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with bank employees who said the suspect had already left the scene in a white passenger car, shown below.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenwood police: Man entered stranger’s home, showered, shaved head and stole car

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man is accused of entering an unlocked home in Greenwood, showering and shaving his head before stealing a car from the garage. Court documents state that on Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., Greenwood police were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive after someone reported a suspicious male wearing light-colored pants and a gray hoodie going door-to-door trying to sell Versace belts. Police responded but were not able to find him.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Anderson apartment building destroyed by fire

ANDERSON, Ind. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled an apartment fire in Anderson Thursday night. Nobody was injured in the fire at the Bingham Square Apartments at the corner of 16th Street and Brentwood Drive on Anderson's northwest side. Anderson fire chief Dave Cravens told WTHR's newsgathering partners at...
ANDERSON, IN
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
abc57.com

Three students arrested at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. -- Three 15-year-old students at Elkhart High School were arrested following a fight around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Elkhart Police. The three juveniles were taken into custody on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
ELKHART, IN
The Exponent

Frankfort man arrested while waiting for released inmate

A 21-year-old Frankfort man might have learned a lesson after he was arrested after asking for directions at the Tippecanoe County Jail - and others smelled what they thought was marijuana coming out of the car. Kevin Dominguez Sandoval reportedly was driving his burgundy Kia Optima and asked for help...
FRANKFORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy