Man shot in face outside of Muncie restaurant

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO