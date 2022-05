>State Police Say Harrisburg Incident Was Not Child Luring. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police say an incident that happened May 8th in Harrisburg was not a child luring. Troopers define luring as the act of using the Internet to communicate with an underage person for the intent of committing sexual offenses with them. The event in question took place in the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township. Trooper Megan Ammerman says they're still asking for the public's help in finding out more information a person of interest in the case who is a Native American or an Hispanic male in his 20s.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO