Indianapolis, IN

5 people hurt in shooting along Canal Walk

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPD is investigating a shooting incident on the Canal Walk overnight in downtown Indy. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Flora Roberts Award Recipient …. How Indiana law has changed since ‘Our Father’ fertility...

cbs4indy.com

WTHR

Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's Facebook page, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 3 shot on Keystone Avenue near 62nd Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 62nd Street that sent three people to area hospitals. North District officers were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a person shot at 6191 North Keystone, which is the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot, found in vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 people were shot in Broad Ripple just after midnight Saturday morning, police say. According to police, two woman and one man have been shot. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. The shooting happened at Broad Ripple Avenue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Woman on motorcycle hit by deer, ejected, then struck by semi

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

2 shooting incidents reported in Evansville Thursday night

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two shootings took place on Thursday night. The first shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the area of Judson Street and E. Riverside Drive. Police say that a red car with two people inside it was found with multiple bullet holes in it, but...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Arrest in Bedford shooting; Victim shot in abdomen

BEDFORD, Ind. — Bedford police arrested a man in connection to a shooting Thursday. Officers say the victim himself called dispatchers around 10:15 a.m. and told he had been shot. Police arrived at a home in the 1300 block of K Street and found a man who been shot in the abdomen. Officers were able […]
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deputy shoots, injures man who shot at police in Franklin County

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — Indiana State Police recently launched an investigation after an officer in Franklin County shot and injured a man who is said to have started a shootout with officers on Friday night. An initial investigation by ISP detectives has shown that deputies from the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road. An...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Logansport man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Logansport man who was last seen May 14. The Logansport Police Department are looking for David Gaby, who is described as a 71 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 225 pounds. Gaby also has gray hair with brown eyes.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man accused of firing shots inside south side Walmart sentenced to 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who police say fired shots last summer inside a south side Walmart has been sentenced to three years in prison. 21-year-old Kevonta Anderson was sentenced to three years Friday in Marion County Superior Court on charges of criminal recklessness where a defendant shoots a firearm in a building and carrying a handgun without a license.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Anderson apartment building destroyed by fire

ANDERSON, Ind. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled an apartment fire in Anderson Thursday night. Nobody was injured in the fire at the Bingham Square Apartments at the corner of 16th Street and Brentwood Drive on Anderson's northwest side. Anderson fire chief Dave Cravens told WTHR's newsgathering partners at...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IFD on downtown apartment fire

Fishers plans for new Nickel Plate Trail and tunnel …. Christian Park brings back neighborhood crime watch …. Indiana Democrats renew push for state gas tax suspension. Indy unsolved: No arrests in murder of 19-year-old …. Indy man turns life around, offers other ‘Fresh Start’ …. City of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

