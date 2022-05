The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams to start the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night Football this September. The entire schedule was released this past week and the Bills have 5 prime time games and a game on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve! To say this is going to be an exciting season in a definite understatement. Many places have the Buffalo Bills as the favorites to win the Super Bowl this coming season. But what are the odds as of now, that the Bills beat the Rams to start the year? Pretty good.

