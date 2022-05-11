ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Project helps student discover principal's inspiring past

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xXpY_0fa64uqg00

Newsome High School junior Genesis Gonzalez was on a mission: to find an inspiring "Human of Hillsborough."

Someone with an uplifting life, a role model going above and beyond, an everyday hero.

The Lithia student was tasked by her English teacher: go out and report, ask questions, find an inspirational person and discover what makes them tick.

(Full disclosure: I helped out with this project, sending a video to Newsome students with a few pointers about interviewing inspirational people.)

Gonzalez always thought her principal, Katie Rocha, was cool. But she didn't know anything about her.

All she knew, really, was that Rocha had an interesting accent. But who gets to know the principal, right?

So Gonzalez asked Rocha about her accent, and that's how she found her "human."

"She grew up in Poland, born and raised," said Gonzalez, who wrote a full detailed paper on Rocha. "She didn't even speak English when she moved here."

Gonzalez realized that Rocha's story was similar to so many immigrant stories around her, moving to America with the goal of making a difference.

"She came from something small and made it big over here," said Gonzalez.

For Rocha, an all-star principal in the Hillsborough County Public Schools system, she was moved by Gonzalez making that simple request: to talk, to connect, to communicate heart to heart.

Needless to say, she doesn't get a lot of that.

"For a student to reach out to me, to want to know my story, my life, it's so inspiring," said Rocha. "Her story melted my heart."

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa identical twins graduate top of class with identical GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. - Identical twin brothers at Wharton High School in Tampa are being recognized for the incredible achievement of graduating as co-salutatorians with identical 9.12-grade point averages. Alex and Dane Deevers credit their high GPA to a lot of hard work in AP and Honors-level courses, along with dual-enrollment...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Lithia, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
County
Hillsborough County, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

It’s a go: School district and YMCA find middle ground with neighbors

A new YMCA connected to a middle school will breathe new life into a long-vacant site on 62nd Avenue NE. The St. Petersburg City Council approved the site plan and conditions of the long-sought-after project, overturning the Development Review Commission’s denial of the project that entails building a 111,757-square-foot middle school and YMCA.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Project#Heart To Heart#Highschool#Newsome High School#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
ABC Action News WFTS

Moffitt Cancer Center wants to transform St. Pete parking lot

It can be a long drive from St. Petersburg to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, especially if traffic is bad. Just ask Stephanie Owens. “I’ve personally experienced Moffitt’s care…and you’re commuting from St. Pete to North Tampa for those services,” she said. “It is definitely a regimen that requires, oftentimes, more than once a week depending on…how you’re being treated.”
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Wings Etc. restaurant breathes life into former Palm Harbor schoolhouse

PALM HARBOR — The iconic red building located at 3419 Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor has undergone many changes since it was built in the early 1900s. After initially starting out as a schoolhouse, the spot has been home to several bars and restaurants over the years, including the previous tenant, who operated a New England-themed sports bar and a German café in the space before permanently closing three years ago this month in 2019.
PALM HARBOR, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy