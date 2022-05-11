ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elk, east central Cowley and Chautauqua Counties through 145 AM CDT At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Grenola, or 10 miles north of Cedar Vale, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Peru, Elk Falls, Niotaze and Hale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pond Creek, Billings and Hunter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ganado, AZ
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Seligman, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
County
Navajo County, AZ
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Apache County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
City
Saint Johns, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
City
Fredonia, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to develop early this morning over portions of central and southern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but are variable and could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations through 4 am. A dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area if conditions worsen and the lower visibilities become more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ballard; McCracken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pulaski, northwestern McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Karnak, or 10 miles northwest of La Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include La Center, Kevil, Barkley Regional Airport and West Paducah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Lakes#Verde River#Valleys#Eastern Mogollon Rim#Grand Canyon Country#Buffalo Pass#Congress
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kingfisher and western Logan Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Crescent, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City and Lovell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois East central Jackson County in southern Illinois * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in Carbondale. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cambria around 1115 PM CDT. Carterville around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville and Energy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, central and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln County through 115 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kendrick, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stroud, Davenport, Kendrick, Avery and Parkland. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 170 and 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alexander The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Alexander County in southern Illinois Southwestern Ballard County in western Kentucky * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barlow, or near La Center, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harper and central Woodward Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Woodward, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mooreland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma East central Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delaware to 3 miles south of Chelsea, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Nowata... Chelsea South Coffeyville... Delaware Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... Watova White Oak... Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 260 and 279. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy