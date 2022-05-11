ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Still windy and mild, tracking local impacts from ocean storm

By Rich Jones
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Enjoy a few more days of below average temperatures before the heat and humidity return. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it’s still windy and very dry, which will only enhance fire danger.

Onshore winds are also creating heightened to dangerous rip currents. Today will be another dry day throughout with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Mike is tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that will end up being an ocean storm with no significant local impacts or consequences.

Thursday will be our next shot for rain, albeit minimal. It’s still breezy and partly sunny with the best chance for showers off the Atlantic, primarily along and east of I-95.

Friday is our best chance for better coverage of rain and storms, but again it won’t likely amount to much. Temperatures on Friday are back to 80, which is still below average.

It turns warmer and more humid for the weekend. Saturday will be near 85 with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Sunday is looking even hotter and dry with temperatures pushing near 90 degrees.

