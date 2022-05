Alabama’s first bitcoin mining operation is set to begin on the Fourth of July, and it will take place outside a 7-year-old museum in downtown Mobile. Distributed Ledger Inc., through an agreement with the City of Mobile and in partnership with the GulfQuest Maritime Museum’s board of directors, is planning to take a Maersk shipping container and modify it into a 24/7 bitcoin mining operation.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO