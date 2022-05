It's been two months since the last update for PUBG Mobile, and so it's time again for some fresh content to land as the game enters into its 2.0 release. As of this morning, PUBG Mobile's 2.0 update will start rolling out to players, bringing with it the Official Livik map (freshly out of beta), along with some new weapons, a new vehicle, and classic map improvements. Of course, a new season will be starting soon, ushering in Royale Pass Month 11, otherwise known as Hidden Hunters. So let's dig in and see what's new.

