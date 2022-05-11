This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 503,871 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,099 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,593 confirmed infections in Brown County, or 17,248 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 412 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Brown County, IN 17,248 2,593 412 62 2 Morgan County, IN 23,705 16,529 412 287 3 Boone County, IN 23,876 15,357 286 184 4 Marion County, IN 23,987 226,560 317 2,995 5 Putnam County, IN 24,977 9,381 343 129 6 Madison County, IN 25,319 32,790 503 652 7 Hendricks County, IN 25,421 40,913 345 555 8 Hamilton County, IN 26,171 82,726 209 661 9 Johnson County, IN 28,121 42,622 405 614 10 Hancock County, IN 28,143 20,778 349 258 11 Shelby County, IN 30,681 13,622 410 182

