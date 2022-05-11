ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa5wYJ800 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,192,592 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,992 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,581 confirmed infections in Newton County, or 18,412 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 485 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newton County, IN 18,412 2,581 485 68
2 Lake County, IN 22,105 107,616 375 1,826
3 Lake County, IL 22,141 155,786 198 1,392
4 Cook County, IL 22,434 1,171,884 275 14,361
5 Porter County, IN 22,746 38,223 334 562
6 DeKalb County, IL 23,102 24,072 188 196
7 DuPage County, IL 23,558 219,496 184 1,715
8 Will County, IL 24,204 166,693 223 1,537
9 Kane County, IL 24,433 129,700 212 1,127
10 McHenry County, IL 25,308 77,895 157 484
11 Grundy County, IL 25,508 12,884 269 136
12 Kendall County, IL 25,576 31,874 129 161
13 Kenosha County, WI 26,605 44,784 375 631
14 Jasper County, IN 27,218 9,104 445 149

Comments / 0

