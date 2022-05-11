This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 485,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,641 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,728 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 22,115 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 305 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, OH 22,115 9,728 305 134 2 Morrow County, OH 22,330 7,810 294 103 3 Delaware County, OH 22,892 45,100 138 272 4 Franklin County, OH 23,015 293,524 204 2,607 5 Perry County, OH 23,174 8,339 347 125 6 Hocking County, OH 23,590 6,722 428 122 7 Licking County, OH 24,412 42,060 276 475 8 Fairfield County, OH 25,421 38,872 281 430 9 Union County, OH 28,431 15,823 183 102 10 Pickaway County, OH 30,707 17,632 401 230

