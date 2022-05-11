ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly cloudy, mild conditions for Thursday; tracking weekend rain

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says Thursday will be mild and cloudy.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s to mid-70s.

Overnight into Friday, there could be some showers.

Friday will see areas of fog mist and rain drizzle.

More moderate rain is expected to return this weekend, but it may not be a complete wash out. There is a chance for on-and-off showers.

There could be a major warmup coming in the next two weeks, with temperatures in the upper-80s.

