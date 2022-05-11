ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Morning Low Clouds, Fog; P.Sunny, Warmer By Afternoon

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
 4 days ago

Good Thursday Morning….

Low clouds with areas of fog along the coast through dawn, thinning to breaks of hazy sunshine by afternoon and evening

Today is a transition day, with a cool and cloudy start gradually giving way to peeks of warmer hazy sun in the afternoon. Late day highs (around 4PM ) reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph.

#Severe Weather#Late Afternoon
