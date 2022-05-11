ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reece Gardner: Come on in, the coast is clear

By Reece Gardner
neusenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has amused me over the years to see signs prominently posted on building entrances reading, "This is a Gun Free Zone," or "No weapons of any kind allowed on these premises." You may recall the "No Gun Zone" sign prominently posted a few years ago at the entrance to a...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WSAV News 3

Wayne County schools all-clear after threat

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Wayne County said area schools are safe after a threat of violence Thursday. Officials said the Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the possible school threat in the early morning hours. Officers and deputies responded to several schools in the area and requested […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Knezovich
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Common Sense#New Day#Freedom Outpost
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago Tribune

Feds charge 10 reputed West Side gang members with running drug markets, seize weapons and drugs

Ten reputed members of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang have been charged in U.S. District Court with running open-air drug markets that distributed cocaine and fentanyl-laced heroin on Chicago’s West Side. The joint operation by Chicago police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security led to the seizure of four rifles, four handguns, a MAC-10 submachine gun, a shotgun, and more than ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy