ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army patrol -sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 11 (Reuters) - At least seven soldiers were killed and two others were missing in Nigeria after they were ambushed by gunmen while on patrol in the eastern state of Taraba, two military sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when troops from the 93 Battalion came under heavy fire in the village of Tati in the Takum local government area of Taraba. A brigadier general and his aide were missing after the attack, the sources said.

"Right now a search and rescue operation is ongoing," said an army source from the 93 battalion who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. An army spokesman did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Taraba suffered two separate bombings last month that were claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at least three people and injured more than 30. read more

For more than a decade, Nigeria has grappled with an Islamist insurgency that has targeted communities and security forces in northern parts of the country.

Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom, editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests

KANO, Nigeria, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Sokoto state has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of Deborah Samuel last week, a statement from the governor's office said. On Thursday, Samuel was beaten and burned by fellow students for alleged...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Seven Soldiers#Ambush#Gunmen#Maiduguri#Battalion#Takum#Islamic State#Islamist
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Army
Reuters

Russia denies Ukraine forces damaged navy ship in Black Sea

May 14 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday dismissed Ukraine's claim it had damaged a modern navy logistics ship in the Black Sea and showed photos of what it said was the vessel with no signs of damage. Military authorities in the southern Odesa region said on Thursday that Ukrainian naval...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian missile leaves widow with just one memento of late husband

BEZRUKY, Ukraine, May 14 (Reuters) - The Russian missile turned Vera Kosolopenko’s small home into a fiery pyre that consumed the bible and all of the other precious mementoes that she cherished of her late husband. “I have lost everything that connected me to him,” she wept on Saturday...
MILITARY
Reuters

Chadian police fire tear gas to disperse anti-French protest

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chadian police fired tear gas and used water canon to disperse hundreds of protesters who took to the streets of the capital and other towns in an anti-French protest that saw the destruction of some French-linked businesses. The protest was called by Chadian civil society coalition...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI

May 14 (Reuters) - Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and U.S. intelligence services try to make contact with them, Tass news agency cited the ambassador as saying on Saturday. Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face meetings with U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy