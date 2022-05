The Robinson Chamber of Commerce and the Crawford County Business Women are hosting a local candidate forum Saturday Morning at the Robinson Community Center. Doors will open at 8 am for a meet & greet with the candidates followed by the forum to begin at 8:30 am. Complimentary pastries and a self-serve coffee bar are being provided. To reserve your spot, contact Lisa Schaefer at robinsonchamber@hotmail.com or 618-546-1557.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO