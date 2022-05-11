ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ribbon Cutting Today (Wednesday) for New Downtown Buffalo Fire Station

By Tim Matthews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ribbon-cutting and an official ceremony will mark the opening of the downtown Buffalo Fire Station today (Wednesday). Buffalo Fire Chief John Harnois acknowledges that there were various delays...

