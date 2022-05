Age 75 of St. Michael, passed away May 10th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Burke will be held Thursday, May 19th at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Interment will follow at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

