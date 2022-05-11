ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Kindergarten Graduates Honored by Dunklin County Libraries

ktmoradio.com
 4 days ago

The Dunklin County Library is holding book parties at the branches...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktmoradio.com

Summer Reading Program an “Ocean of Possibilities”

The summer reading program at the Dunklin County Libraries this summer offers an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. That’s Julie Orf, who said sign up for the summer reading program begins June 13, and the goal is for children to read 20 books. For more information contact any branch of...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 14 PARDONS

For the month of April 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 14 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. A press release says official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Notifications also have been provided to families.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Big changes coming for Heartland hospital

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is recruiting young people to learn about what it takes to become a police officer. RAW VIDEO: Interview with SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SoutheastHEALTH announced the plan, called “Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12. Busy...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dunklin County, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
KOMU

Mexico gym teacher placed on paid leave following April incident

MEXICO − A gym teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School was placed on paid leave following an incident in April. Two parents within the district reached out to KOMU 8 about the incident. They said their second-grade son came home from school in April one day "complaining about the gym teacher."
MEXICO, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
WRBL News 3

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Kindergarten
KFVS12

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize recreational...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Manhunt In Ste. Genevieve County

(Ste. Genevieve) Law enforcement agencies from throughout the area were involved in a manhunt Tuesday centered in Ste. Genevieve County. Jason Schott is a major with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department. He tells us what happened. Schott tells us what happened next. No one was injured in the...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy