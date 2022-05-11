Lady Indians Win District

The westbound I-155 off ramp to southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be closed next month as crews perform concrete work and undersealing. That section of road is Exit 1A near Hayti. The work is scheduled to begin June 6 and run two weeks.
One person was killed and three others were hurt when a car struck the rear of a motorcycle on Highway 25 just south of Malden Thursday night. According to the MSHP, a passenger on the motorcycle, 58 year old Anita Wyatt of Bernie was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.
A Kennett man was arrested Thursday night by the MSHP. 34 year old Jody Renfro was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, a Dunklin County warrant for a probation violation and traffic charges. Renfro was taken to the DCJC.
The summer reading program at the Dunklin County Libraries this summer offers an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. That’s Julie Orf, who said sign up for the summer reading program begins June 13, and the goal is for children to read 20 books. For more information contact any branch of...
SIKESTON—Route NN in Dunklin County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located from County Road 492 to County Road 494. Work will take place today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During a pursuit with law enforcement yesterday afternoon a Dexter man was seriously hurt when his car ran off Highway 25 south of Dexter and struck a utility pole. The MSHP reports 21 year old David Stidmon was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Air Evac to a...
A Howardville woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in New Madrid County. According to the MSHP, 22 year old Patricia Tilson was struck while walking in the roadway on US 61 just south of Kewanee. The accident happened about 3:25 a.m. this morning.
Comments / 0