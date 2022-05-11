ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Lady Indians Win District

ktmoradio.com
 4 days ago

Congratulations to the Kennett Indians softball team. The Lady Indians defeated...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

ktmoradio.com

MoDOT Schedules Work at Exit 1A Off Ramp

The westbound I-155 off ramp to southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be closed next month as crews perform concrete work and undersealing. That section of road is Exit 1A near Hayti. The work is scheduled to begin June 6 and run two weeks.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

One Killed and Three Hurt in Highway 25 Crash Near Malden

One person was killed and three others were hurt when a car struck the rear of a motorcycle on Highway 25 just south of Malden Thursday night. According to the MSHP, a passenger on the motorcycle, 58 year old Anita Wyatt of Bernie was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.
MALDEN, MO
ktmoradio.com

Kennett Man Arrested by the MSHP

A Kennett man was arrested Thursday night by the MSHP. 34 year old Jody Renfro was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, a Dunklin County warrant for a probation violation and traffic charges. Renfro was taken to the DCJC.
KENNETT, MO
ktmoradio.com

Summer Reading Program an “Ocean of Possibilities”

The summer reading program at the Dunklin County Libraries this summer offers an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. That’s Julie Orf, who said sign up for the summer reading program begins June 13, and the goal is for children to read 20 books. For more information contact any branch of...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

MoDOT Schedules Work Today on NN

SIKESTON—Route NN in Dunklin County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located from County Road 492 to County Road 494. Work will take place today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Dexter Man Seriously Hurt During Vehicle Pursuit

During a pursuit with law enforcement yesterday afternoon a Dexter man was seriously hurt when his car ran off Highway 25 south of Dexter and struck a utility pole. The MSHP reports 21 year old David Stidmon was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Air Evac to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

