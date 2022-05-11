ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gansevoort, NY

Rare butterfly found at Wilton Wildlife Preserve

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clqew_0fa5kckK00

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) trails of Camp Saratoga North and Old Gick Farm, you will find little brown butterflies dancing among the newly-sprouted lupine leaves. No, they aren’t moths- they are the frosted elfin butterfly.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLf4b_0fa5kckK00
Frosted Elfin on Blue Lupine, by Wayne Jones.

A butterfly that once stretched from Quebec to Wisconsin, the critters are entirely extinct in many areas and threatened in most others. Sharing the same host plant as the Karner blue butterfly, the frosted elfin shares the same misfortune with the loss of habitat that the wild blue lupine needs to grow.

What to know for hiking the Adirondack High Peaks

Seeing the butterfly in the Saratoga Sandplains is a sign that the endangered Karner blue butterfly will soon be there as well. When hiking in the Wilton Wildlife Preserve, keep your eyes peeled for this amazing species!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

New experience for outdoor lovers opens in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County is now home to a new recreational experience. Tupelo Community Forest is a 145 acre forest with three miles of trails for mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The project is part of the effort to connect more than 40,000 acres in the Palmertown Range from the Adirondack...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
ecori.org

Invasive, Toxic Hammerhead Worms Found in Rhode Island

HARRISVILLE, R.I. — Samantha Young was working in her father’s garden when she saw some strange-looking worms she hadn’t noticed before. What she had found were invasive hammerhead worms. “The three hammerhead worms were all found in my dad’s yard on Round Top [Road] in Harrisville,” she...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gansevoort, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wayne, NY
City
Wilton, NY
mynbc5.com

Supermoon eclipse may be visible this weekend in Vermont and New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A celestial phenomenon will happen this weekend as the Earth's shadow fully covers the moon, offering a unique view for anyone lucky enough to see it. A total lunar eclipse, known in this instance as the "super flower blood moon," will stretch across several hours Sunday night. Noticeable changes will take place over a much shorter time period — roughly five hours.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Butterflies#Moths#Wilton Wildlife Preserve#The Saratoga Sandplains
NEWS10 ABC

What to know as NY burn ban ends this weekend

The New York statewide burn ban is coming to an end this Saturday, May 14. The state ban prohibits burning residential brush. As it ends, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has recommendations on how to keep nature unscorched this summer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Farmers' Markets, Polish Dinners

Berkshire County will be offering a variety of indoor and outdoor events this warm cloudy weekends including a dance party, comedy night, festivals, play reading, and museum activities. Williamstown Farmers Market. Spring Street, Williamstown. A sure sign of warmer days ahead is the opening of local farmers' markets. Williamstown's opens...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
94.3 Lite FM

Finally! New Paint Recycling Program Underway in New York State

There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy