Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for multiple counts of burglary. On Sunday, May 8th, at about 6:40 PM Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies were advised that it appeared someone had been cutting copper wire at the residence. Upon arrival, deputies searched the area and located a male subject hiding in the brush to the north of the residence.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO