FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver has died after running off the road along Highway 418 in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees. The driver sadly passed away on scene.

FOUNTAIN INN, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO