Reno County, KS

Warren files for county commission seat

 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All five Reno County Commission seats have a candidate for the upcoming primary. The Reno County Clerk's Office says Republican Mike Warren has filed for the seat in the fifth district, which makes...

Haven City Council meets Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — It is a light agenda for the Haven City Council when it meets in regular session on Monday. The council will go over several matters with the recreation department regarding personnel matters and hear from several citizens during the public comment period. The council will also go into executive session once again to discuss the ongoing legal matters surrounding the city swimming pool and hear the 2023 budget proposal from the city library.
HAVEN, KS
Kan. AG renews request for court to block health worker vaxx mandate

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the U.S. Supreme Court to once again review the legality of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, particularly in small, rural communities, according to a statement from Schmidt's office. Schmidt,...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas passes major housing bills during legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas passed some major housing resources bills during the 2022 legislative session. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly officially capped off the legislative session with the passage of two major bipartisan housing bills. It said both bills represent a significant expansion of resources to support statewide housing developments.
KANSAS STATE
Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas governor vetoes Republican plan to ban mask mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit government mask mandates in Kansas and curb the power of state and local health officials during outbreaks of infectious diseases. The measure was the Republican-controlled Legislature's response to mask mandates and other restrictions...
KANSAS STATE
Gov. vetoes three bills, signs one in final days of legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills and signed one on one of the last days of the legislative session. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, May 13, in the final days of the legislative session, she vetoed Substitute for Senate Bill 34, Houe Bill 2387 and House Bill 2252. However, she did sign Senate Bill 313 into law.
KANSAS STATE
Ruffin Companies responds to lawsuit filed by state-owned casino

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Almost immediately after sports betting became legal here in the state of Kansas on Thursday, the Kansas Star Casino filed a lawsuit against the state. It all stems from an unrelated part of the sports betting law which could revive businesses like the currently-closed Wichita Greyhound Park.
WICHITA, KS
Mayor: Efficiency study was 'waste of money'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho wasn't pleased with the results of the Raftelis Group study presented last month. "That study was probably a colossal waste of money," Piros de Carvalho said. "It was $80,000 and scores and scores of hours of staff time over the course of several months just to tell us that we run a pretty lean operation in comparison to other cities."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Guv Kelly Smacks Down Republican COVID Mask Mandate Ban

Score another victory for the often maligned Democratic Party leader and her allegedly moderate approach to public health. Mask mandates have garnered rebuke across Kansas and the nation . . . However, with COVID stats creeping upward, it's likely that we'll see them again. Accordingly . . . Here's a...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State Fair names new board president

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced Tuesday that Paula Landoll-Smith has been elected President of the Kansas State Fair Board. Originally appointed to the Kansas State Fair Board in December of 2018 by then-Gov. Jeff Colyer, Landoll-Smith was re-appointed in 2021 for a second three-year term and has since been elected to serve as Board President, succeeding Harmon Bliss.
KANSAS STATE
KDHE: 29 additional COVID deaths and 2,847 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,847 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday, May 6, for a total of 780,892 cases. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,720. Kansas is providing fewer updates of its data about...
KANSAS STATE
Local law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Haven and McPherson police departments were two of a handful of state law enforcement agencies to make donations of protective equipment to Ukrainian military forces. Among the protective equipment being donated were approximately 300 vests and 50 helmets. The equipment varies in size and level...
MCPHERSON, KS
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oswego cattle trader has been banned for life and ordered to pay a heft fine after repeatedly violating federal livestock laws. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal court has fined, John Rife, of Oswego, a repeat violator of statutory regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
OSWEGO, KS
Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Kansas lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

