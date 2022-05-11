ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applying For Victims Compensation: 7 Documents To Prepare

By Jonas Bronck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral attacks on the United States were made simultaneously on September 11, 2001, making it one of the most significant dates in its recent history. Almost three thousand people perished, while several thousand others were injured and continue to suffer from the aftermath of these incidents. Victims of the...

1 Million American Lives Lost Due To CoViD-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams today released the following statement marking the milestone of 1 million American lives lost due to CoViD-19: “The unfathomable loss and trauma from CoViD-19 is felt in the absences in our homes, in our workplaces, in our communities, and in every other part of our lives. This is a sobering moment for reflection, and I join the millions of New Yorkers mourning these incalculable losses. As we mark the tragic milestone of 1 million lives lost nationwide — more than 40,000 of which are in New York City alone — it is also an appropriate moment to recommit ourselves to preventing any more death from this virus, as we do our best to continue on with our lives and the city’s recovery. We have lost too much. We have come too far. And we have too many tools now available to us to give this virus an opportunity to take anything more from New Yorkers. I implore all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, to get boosted, and to continue to wear masks in public indoor settings. Together, we will remember and honor the people we have lost draw strength from one another as we move this city and this country forward.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
Sashely Arpi, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing on from within the confines of 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Sashely Arpi. 3055 Bailey Avenue. Bronx, NY 10463. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
John Benitez Open-Air Concert

06:00 p.m. – 07:30 p.m. Founded by visionary community leaders in 1962, the Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA) is dedicated to advancing cultural equity in Bronx. From creative placemaking and arts advocacy to the provision of services for artists and arts organizations, as well as programming for children and seniors, BCA was the first organization in Bronx to focus equally on supporting local artists, serving the community, and catalyzing relationships between the two.
BRONX, NY

