So, I had to go out of town for a weekend and I let my MAN stay at my apartment while I was out. Well, when I got back, um..he had MOVED ALL MY FURITURE AROUND! I'm talking living room and bedroom. Who does this? I didn't ask him to do this and when I told him what's up with this, he said he just wanted to rearrange it better. Yeah, NO, needless to say I was kid of weirded out by this and a little bothered he didn't ask me. He told me I was unappreciative, really? Was I?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO