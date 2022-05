RODANTHE, Dare County — The effort to clean up the debris left behind when two houses collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the Outer Banks continues on Friday. Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff are asking for volunteers to clean up some of the collapsed house debris at drop-in volunteer events from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

RODANTHE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO