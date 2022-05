CHESHIRE, Mass. — Brother and sister Katie and David Scholz teamed up and won the General Dynamics Mission Systems High School STEM Competition. "These two kids are really smart, and they absolutely do not give up on a challenge once they accept it," teacher and project mentor Philip Koamaya said. "I had a feeling from our first meeting about the competition that they were going to rock it."

