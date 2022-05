West Plains, MO. – The upcoming election for Howell County Collector has been heating up the past few weeks. Following her filing for the position on the Republican ballot, opponent Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins, who is also running on the Republican ballot, filed a lawsuit against Janet Crow stating that she had filed too late for her name to be on the ballot.

