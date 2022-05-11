ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD needs help finding man accused of raping woman in elevator

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The NYPD is searching for an unidentified suspect accused of raping a woman Monday night in the Bronx.

Police say an unknown man followed a 40-year-old woman into a residential building in the Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue area Monday at around 10 p.m.

The suspect followed the victim into an elevator and allegedly raped her at knifepoint inside of the elevator and took $112 from her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjR2X_0fa5fCWp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TacQe_0fa5fCWp00

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. No word on her condition at this moment.

Police are still searching for the man in connection.

