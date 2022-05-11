NYPD needs help finding man accused of raping woman in elevator

The NYPD is searching for an unidentified suspect accused of raping a woman Monday night in the Bronx.

Police say an unknown man followed a 40-year-old woman into a residential building in the Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue area Monday at around 10 p.m.

The suspect followed the victim into an elevator and allegedly raped her at knifepoint inside of the elevator and took $112 from her.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. No word on her condition at this moment.

Police are still searching for the man in connection.