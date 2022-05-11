Gov. Lamont to announce more than $100M to support Connecticut mental health services

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce more than $100 million to support Connecticut mental health services.

Lamont is expected to hold a news conference in Hartford today where he will make the announcement.

The release of more than $100 million in funding was approved during the recently adjourned legislative session and will be used to support mental health services in Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont will be joined by Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta and other officials.