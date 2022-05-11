ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Fire officials probe if Spring Valley home that caught fire was illegally divided

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q95cy_0fa5emDU00

Fire inspectors are looking into whether a Spring Valley home that caught fire Tuesday had been illegally divided.

Hillcrest fire officials say flames broke out on East Willow Tree Road around 2 a.m.

They say not only was the rear of the building engulfed in flames, but so was the inside of the first and second floors. Fire officials believe the fire started outside on the back deck.

Officials confirm the home was divided into three separate living spaces but it's unclear if it was done legally.

The Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 acting chief tells News 12 he can't speculate as he waits on the final incident reports from the village fire inspector and Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials say it's more difficult for firefighters when homes have code violations.

That's why Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and other legislators just passed two sets of bills aimed at strengthening fire safety and prevention measures.

"Bad landlords out there will recognize that if they're caught violating these laws, if they're caught illegally converting their buildings in a way that's going to risk a firefighter's life, they're going to face substantial penalties," says Reichlin-Melnick.

The bills would update fire prevention and building codes more frequently, steepen fines for repeat code offenders, and change the requirement for space heaters.

New York state surpasses the national average for fire-related injuries and deaths, according to state Senate Democrats.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Camden County police: Suspect in Myrtle Avenue fire arrested

A resident of the Myrtle Avenue Apartments was arrested and charged with arson on Thursday after the Camden City complex was apparently set ablaze. According to the Camden City Fire Department, they along with the Camden City Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a fire at the Myrtle Place Apartments early Sunday, May 8. Upon arrival, one of the two-story apartment buildings was fully engulfed in a three-alarm fire. Once the fire was brought under control, 22 residents were safely evacuated and displaced from the building.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Norwalk FD: Young girl dies in early morning house fire

A child was killed early this morning in a house fire in Norwalk despite rescue efforts from first responders and her family. According to the Norwalk Fire Department, a fire was reported at 7 Nelson Avenue at 4:58 a.m. When companies arrived, they found “heavy fire on the front of the house, a burning power line down across the street, and two vehicles burning in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Senate De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attempted cop killer found guilty in Orange County

GOSHEN – The Bronx man accused of shooting City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone was convicted by a jury on Friday the 13th. Orange County DA David Hoovler intends to ask the court to impose the maximum 40-year prison sentence at the July 27th sentencing of 31-year-old Desean Owens.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy