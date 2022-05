Diesel exports from Russia fell sharply in April from their prewar level as oil buyers seek to punish one of the world’s biggest suppliers. Shipments of diesel-type fuel out of Russia’s Baltic and Black sea ports were about half-a-million tons, or 14%, lower last month than in February -- the last few days of which marked the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. Three people involved in the diesel market reported falls of a similar magnitude.

