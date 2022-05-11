Mortgage refinancing activity falls off a cliff as rates rise

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO