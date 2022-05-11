ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Toddler killed after falling into septic tank in South Carolina

By CNN Newsource
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gaffney, S.C. — A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who died after falling into...

www.wral.com

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

6-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 6-year-old was killed late Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County, according to deputies. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the child died after shots were fired into a home on McClain Street. It happened about 11:35 p.m. “I can think of no more clear example of a […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

Vigil held for South Carolina man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Many loved ones gathered at a vigil Thursday night for a Spartanburg County man who was found in a shallow grave. Officials said 28-year-old Devantae Griffin was found dead in a shallow grave in late April. His family and friends said they will not stop...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Accidents
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
allthatsinteresting.com

South Carolina Man Dies Of A Heart Attack While Trying To Bury His Murdered Girlfriend

Joseph McKinnon strangled his girlfriend Patricia Dent, then died while trying to bury her body in their garden. When police first answered a 911 call about an “unresponsive man” lying in his yard in Trenton, South Carolina, it seemed like a simple tragedy. Authorities found Joseph McKinnon dead of a heart attack, but then they also found the body of his girlfriend, Patricia Dent, in a nearby pit.
TRENTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Tank#Toddler#Hospital#Accident
WSOC Charlotte

Reports: Human remains found during search in woods near South Carolina coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Human remains were found during a search through the woods near the South Carolina coast this week, authorities announced. WPDE reports the remains were found in Georgetown County during the search on Wednesday and Thursday. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said who authorities were looking for at the property, according to WPDE.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in late-night crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Thursday night. State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 418 just outside of Fountain Inn at approximately 11:20 p.m. According to troopers, a car crossed over the center line, went off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy