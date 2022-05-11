2 cars fall off tow truck in Pawtucket crash

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time on Friday, authorities showed what happened when police stopped Louis Coleman, who is accused in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia. Video from Delaware State Police shows troopers stopping Coleman’s car. They later found the body of the 23-year-old Correia in the trunk. The young mother disappeared five days earlier after a night out celebrating her birthday. Prosecutors showed the video in court during Coleman’s trial. They have previously said that security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car. Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO