EAST NORRITON — The Rolli family (Megan, Mike and 1 year-old son Patrick), of West Norriton, teamed up with Today is a Good Day to assemble and deliver care packages to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery on May 12. Patrick was a patient in the Einstein Montgomery NICU for seven days after his birth last year. During his stay in the NICU, the Rollis received a care package and support from Today is a Good Day and decided to pay it forward by raising money in honor of Patrick’s first birthday, so they could donate care packages for other NICU families.

WEST NORRITON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO