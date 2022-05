After a few leaks earlier this week DJI have now officially launch their new Mini 3 Pro drone and have equipped it with a number of new features and a more expensive price tag starting from $699 without a controller. If you need a controller the price rises to $759 a considerable $300 price increase when compared to last year’s DJI Mini 2 drone. Preorders are now available and customers are only available to purchase three units although DJI doesn’t yet have a confirmed shipping date.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO