El Salvador Is Buying Bitcoin on the Dip, but Warren Buffett Isn't Impressed

By Anders Bylund
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country of El Salvador just invested another $15 million in Bitcoin, and MicroStrategy is going all-in on the leading cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Warren Buffett still hates the digital currency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...

TechSpot

Warren Buffett wouldn't pay $25 for all the Bitcoin in the world, but he does like Activision Blizzard

What just happened? If someone offered you all the Bitcoin in the world for $25, you'd be unlikely to turn it down, given that BTC has a market cap of around $746 billion. But Warren Buffett, better known as the third-richest man in the world and a very successful investor, wouldn't take that deal because Bitcoin isn't actually worth anything or produces anything, according to him.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash – live: BTC tumbles below $30k as El Salvador ‘buys the dip’

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth less than $1.5 trillion, down by more than half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term bear trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $30,000 on Tuesday morning leaves bitcoin on the precipice of a key support level, which experts say could prove an important testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

El Salvador Buys Another 500 Bitcoins as Price Drops Below $31,000 USD

El Salvador has doubled down on its Bitcoin initiative, making the country’s largest purchase to date as the cryptocurrency sees a significant plummet in price over the past week. On Tuesday, El Salvador president Nayib Bukele announced via Twitter that the country has now acquired another 500 Bitcoins at an average price of $30,744 USD, marking a new low in purchase price for the Central American country which now owns 2,301 BTC.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Buying Bitcoin Dip: Tron Founder Justin Sun Follows El Salvador's Nayib Bukele To Load Up 500 BTC

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele decided to buy the Bitcoin BTC/USD dip and acquire 500 BTC, setting an example that was followed by another prominent industry figure. What Happened: In a Tuesday tweet, Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun wrote that the Tron decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) reserve "echoed" El Salvador's president's decision and acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $31,031 for a total of $15.5 million. The Tron DAO Reserve explained that the measure aims "to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market."
STOCKS
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
Fortune

Stablecoins Terra and Tether depegged from the dollar, leaving analysts wondering if this marks a ‘Lehman’ moment for crypto

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The collapse of the cryptocurrency “stablecoin” TerraUSD, also known as UST, is evoking fearful comparisons to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, as some analysts wonder whether the entire crypto ecosystem could be at risk of imploding.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Warns of Economic Disaster, Says Hard Not To Be Crypto Bull Currently

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is warning of a steep financial test in advance of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike meeting on Wednesday. In a new interview with CNBC, Jones says the US economy is facing its biggest test since the 1970s and compares the challenges facing the Fed to an ocean-faring ship encountering cross-currents in open waters.
STOCKS
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS

