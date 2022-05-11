ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Bail set at $1.5M for Minnesota woman accused of abandoning newborns

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSTP) - Bail has been set for a Red Wing woman charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Online court records show 50-year-old Jennifer Lynn Matter has had her bail set at $1.5 million without conditions, and $750,000 with conditions, including random testing, no assault, alcohol or drug possession and no...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted list caught by border patrol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old fugitive was caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday after being on the run for over a year after allegedly killing a Wisconsin man. CBP said that the 18-year-old U.S. citizen is being detained in San Diego County Jail after a...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Frontenac, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Minnesota Woman#Newborns#Violent Crime
KAAL-TV

Rochester teen receives 5 years' probation after apartment dryer fires

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after being found guilty of lighting flammable materials and putting them in dryers at a Rochester apartment complex. Lawrence Daveontae Johnson, 19, was convicted of felony 3rd-degree arson after a series of dryer fires in...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barron County Sheriff Investigates Suspicious Death Of Nicole Bohannon

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a 24-year-old woman is dead, and are treating her death as suspicious. The Barron County Sheriff’ Department says deputies responded to a hospital for an unresponsive woman on Friday, who was pronounced dead. She was identified as Nicole Bohannon, and a possible factor in her death was a drug overdose. A man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. After Bohannon’s death, officers executed a search warrant at the 2500 block of 8 1/4 Avenue, and recovered several drug-related items. The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Steven Lincoln Gets 9.5 Years In Prison For Cocaine, Firearms Violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as two firearm violations. Steven Lincoln was arrested in September 2019 during a traffic stop in St. Paul. There, officers found a large bag of marijuana and launched a search of the vehicle. They found cocaine, two loaded pistols and more marijuana. Then, the following January, he was caught once again by police in St. Paul, asleep in the driver’s seat of a truck parked in an alley. Again, he was found with multiple guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and other firearm accessories. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions in Ramsey County. He was sentenced this week to prison by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Grand jury returns indictment for Hudson man

Juventino Lara Plancarte, 54, a citizen of Mexico living in Hudson, is charged with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 20, Plancarte possessed 500 grams or...
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Fishing Opener, Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Bemidji Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking residents to help in the search for a teenage girl who’s been missing since last October. The Bemidji Police Department says Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, has been missing since Oct. 22, when she was last seen in Bemidji. Since then, several organizations have helped in conducting large-scale searches for Kingbird covering roughly 500 acres. Ahead of the weekend’s fishing opener, Bemidji officials are asking that people search their properties, outbuildings and any other place where someone might find shelter. Kingbird was last believed to be wearing a red or black zip-up sweatshirt with a logo (pictured below), blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. (credit: Bemidji Police) Kingbird is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow. Anyone with information on Kingbird’s whereabout is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Alleges Minneapolis Police Took DNA Sample From Child Without Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family says Minneapolis police took DNA samples from their child without their consent. They allege that reports of gunfire at Phelps Park led to the teen and two others to be detained. He was not charged with a crime, but his DNA was taken without parental consent. Now, members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) and its Young People’s Task Force want answers. “How many times have our juveniles’ DNA has been taken without a parent consent, without a warrant or without a conviction?” said AJ Flowers with the Young People’s Task Force. “Who has been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea man sentenced for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Troy Jay Thompson, 41 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to third-degree...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy