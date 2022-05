LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A discrimination lawsuit filed against Liberty University by a former employee has been dismissed. US District Court Judge Norman K. Moon dismissed the case filed by LeeQuan McLaurin, saying “McLaurin did not afford Liberty an opportunity to address his allegations.” The judge also said McLaurin never filed an official report with the university, and said, “Even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to McLaurin, no reasonable factfinder could conclude that McLaurin reasonably availed himself of the preventive or corrective opportunities provided by Liberty.”

