In 2019 the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3, which created the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) and was designed to incentivize teachers to work in low social-economic and rural schools. The TIA works to identify teachers that are eligible to receive one of three distinctions: Recognized, Exemplary, and Master. Based on our district’s rural status, funding for each distinction is as follows: Recognized-$6,284, Exemplary-$12,568, and Master-$22,947.

ROCHELLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO