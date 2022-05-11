ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, ID

Out of Our Past — May 11, 2022

By Compiled by CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. To the sound of taps, a new flag was unfurled and raised in Benson Park and the old flag was retired. Taking part in...

Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Opal Nelson’s 90th birthday

Opal was born May 20, 1932, to Joseph and Fontella Parker at the family home in Lanark, Idaho. She was the sixth child in a family of four boys and five girls. She was raised in Lanark. Opal attended elementary school in a two-room school house in Lanark and high school in Paris, that’s Idaho not France! Opal enjoyed biology, Pep Club, singing in the choir and spending time with friends.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

(Gary) Gearld Henry Rose

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend (Gary) Gearld Henry Rose passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 91. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Guy Axel Rose and Chrystal Keller Rose. Gary was a lifelong resident of Park Valley, Utah, a place he loved dearly. His childhood in Park Valley was one of hard work and happiness. He developed an early love for ranching, horses, cattle, and the land, a love that continued throughout his life. He also had a great passion and talent for sports, and became an excellent athlete in basketball, and track and field. Additionally he spent many years as a basketball coach in Ogden and Park Valley.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Vote for Edwards over obstructionist Mike Lee

The foundation of a successful, representative democracy is that elected representatives are capable and willing to work together on very difficult issues and reach a workable compromise. These representatives are referred to as “statesmen” not obstructionist politicians. We complain about political gridlock in Washington. Some question that democracy...
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Preston captures both district titles

Preston’s track & field program might be lacking some star power this spring, but the Indians have been able to make up for it with their depth. It was that depth that allowed Preston to pull off a sweep at the 4A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Friday evening at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho. The Preston girls amassed 87 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Pocatello, while the Preston girls finished with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

County Council and Clerk dispute handling of meeting minutes

A vote by the Cache County Council to amend prior meeting minutes on Tuesday sparked controversy between the council and the clerk/auditor’s office, bringing into question who is responsible for maintaining the final record of council meetings. Most of the disagreements about the minutes center around a discussion that...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

James, Patti K.

James Patti K. James 69 Smithfield passed away May 11, 2022. cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Local fishing apparel company joins the fight to save Bristol Bay

A local fishing apparel company in Cache Valley, Home Waters Co., is selling merchandise to save Bristol Bay — a watershed that is considered to be a wild salmon powerhouse in southwest Alaska that is said to be at risk to Pebble Mining proposals and large-scale hard rock mining on adjacent public land.
ECONOMY
Herald-Journal

Bunker, Sheila Cecile (Crowe)

Bunker Sheila Cecile Crowe Bunker 82 Las Vegas, NV passed away May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Herald-Journal

USU engineering students design solutions to real-world problems and gain awards and jobs

The Taggart Student Center was bustling with people the night of May 4. Two hundred and fifty students presented their projects at booths and on poster boards across the center. Dozens of sponsors, mentors, teachers, and family members also joined the celebration of innovation, where seniors work together in teams to research, design, and develop solutions to real-world engineering problems.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

McDonald, Roy Clift

McDonald Roy Clift McDonald 85 Paradise passed away May 13, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
PARADISE, UT
Herald-Journal

Jewkes, S. Grant

Jewkes S. Grant Jewkes 92 Providence passed away May 13, 2022. Visit Allenmortuaries.com for service information. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Mustangs begin playoffs with a win

HYRUM — It was a workman like day for the Mustangs in a first-round 4A state softball playoff game. Mountain Crest came out and did what it wanted to in the opening game of the best-of-three series — win. The Mustangs got timely hits, made plays in the field and did not commit an error in a 4-2 victory against Desert Hills on Friday.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Bobcats force third game on rough day for Region 11

SMITHFIELD – It was a wild ride for the Bobcats Saturday on the softball diamond. But the ending was not what they were hoping for. After dropping the opening game of a best-of-three series against Cedar in the first round of the 4A state tournament Friday, Sky View was in a must-win situation. The Bobcats rebounded to force a third game, beating the Reds, 9-4.
SMITHFIELD, UT

