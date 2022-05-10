ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it cheaper to get gas in Georgia? We hit the road from Jacksonville to find out

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
The average price of gas in Duval County surged to $4.25 according to AAA Tuesday, creating a pinch at the pump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will suspend the state gas tax in October, but Georgia’s state gas tax is currently suspended through the end of the month. Some drivers are taking advantage of the savings and driving across state lines to fuel up.

Gas off the St. Marys’ exit was about $3.98. That’s a 27-cent savings per gallon compared to Duval.

“I travel for work, so it hits the pocket pretty hard,” said Elizabeth Jones. She lives in Jacksonville but was in Georgia for work and took advantage of the prices. “Trying to save that penny.”

Is it worth it for other northeast Florida neighbors to make the trip for gas? Action News Jax made the 64-mile round trip from downtown Jacksonville and crunched the numbers to find out.

Our car got about 28 miles per gallon. Using Camden’s average gas price, that means we burned about $8.76 in gas.

You could save about $4.05 in Georgia fueling up an average tank of about 15 gallons. That means you’re still losing $4.71.

“Unless you live really close. Like you live across the line or you live a couple miles from the line it might,” Don Wiggins, an economist and CEO of Heritage Capital Group, said. “Southside or the westside or in Arlington? It’s going to cost way more for them to drive to Georgia to save a couple dollars.”

The larger the gas tank, the higher the savings. So eventually you could break even. Wiggins expects the pain at the pump could continue for a while.

