Legals for May, 11 2022

No. 28582 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION SOUTHEAST RURAL WHITEFISH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 1201Q) on April 28, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District located at 2305 Dillon Road near Columbia Falls, Montana from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) are described as: Parcel 1: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2NW1/4SW1/4) of Section 10, Township 30 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. Parcel 2: A tract of land located in the North Half of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2S1/2NW1/4SW1/4) of Section 10, Township 30 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana, described as Parcel c of Certificate of Survey No. 2531. The regulations defining the AG-20, SAG-10 and SAG-5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. The zoning amendment application and other documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written comment to the change proposed for a portion of the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District. Within 30 days after the expiration of the comment period, the Board of County Commissioners may in its discretion pass the resolution amending the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District. DATED this 28th day of April 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman May 4, 11, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28580 The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services seeks comment on its request for a waiver of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) rule governing the maximum amount of FY 2022 LIHEAP Funding that may be used in the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program. Draft copies of the Department's waiver request may be obtained by writing the Department of Public Health and Human Services, 1400 Carter Drive, P.O. Box 202956, Helena, MT 59620-2956 or by calling 406-447-4269. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28600 NOTICE OF BOARD POSITION VACANCIES MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN YOUR COMMUNITY Flathead County is seeking individuals who want to make a difference in their community by filling a vacancy on the Flathead County Planning Board. Letters of interest are being accepted for the remainder of a term vacated by a member. The term would begin immediately and run through December 31, 2023. This position is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. TO APPLY FOR THIS POSITION: Letters of interest including name, physical address, mailing address, daytime phone number and qualifications should be submitted to: Flathead County Planning & Zoning Office South Campus Building 40 11th Street West, Ste 220 Kalispell, MT 59901 All letters of interest should be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. For additional information and specific qualifications please call 751-8200 or visit our website: flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning May 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28568 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of MARJORIE J. FISHER Deceased. Case No. DP-22-102A NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Penny Horner has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 22nd day of April 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law April 27, May 4, 11, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28569 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of DANA GARRITY DIETRICH Deceased. Case No. DP-22-135C NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Kevin Garrity has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 22nd day of April 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law April 27, May 4, 11, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28602 DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE REGULATION BEFORE THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF MONTANA IN THE MATTER OF Air Voice Wireless, LLC d/b/a AirTalk Wireless Application for Designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier DOCKET NO. 2022.04.048 NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND INTERVENTION DEADLINE On April 1, 2022, Air Voice Wireless, LLC d/b/a AirTalk Wireless ("AirVoice") filed an Application for Designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier ("Application") with the Montana Public Service Commission ("Commission"), pursuant to Section 214(e)(2) of the Telecommunications Act of 1934 (as amended) ("the Act"), 47 C.F.R. §§ 54.101 - 54.207, and Mont. Code Ann. § 69-3-40. AirVoice seeks designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier ("ETC") in order to offer Lifeline service to qualified, low-income customers in Montana. If approved, AirVoice will operate as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator and will provide service to customers using the underlying wireless networks of AT&T Mobility LLC and T-Mobile USA, Inc. AirVoice does not meet the "owned-facilities" requirement for ETC designation that is outlined in Section 214(e)(1)(A) of the Act, but contends the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has granted forbearance from this requirement as it pertains to carriers which seek ETC designation only for the purpose of receiving Lifeline support. AirVoice intends to offer pre-paid, mobile phone service plans to customers that will include minutes for phone calls, texts, and broadband internet access service. AirVoice will offer service throughout Montana in the same geographic areas that its underling, facilities-based providers have wireless coverage. AirVoice provides a list of its proposed coverage area by zip code in Exhibit 3 of its Application. A copy of the filing is publicly available at the following locations: the Commission's business office, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT; online at the Commission's website (http://psc.mt.gov) under Docket No. 2022.04.048; and at the office of Montana Consumer Counsel ("MCC"), which represents consumer interests before the Commission, 111 North Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1B, Helena, MT, (406) 444-2771. Interested parties can register on the Commission's website to be added to the Watch List for notice of filings in this docket (select "EDDI", create ePass account, and, under "Watch List" tab, enter Docket No. 2022.04.048). The Commission invites any interested party affected by the Application to intervene in this docket. To intervene, a party must file a petition to intervene with the Commission no later than May 20, 2022. A party seeking intervention must: (1) submit an electronic petition at the Commission's website at http://psc.mt.gov ("EDDI, Customer Portal & E-Filing" icon); (2) mail the original copy of the petition to the Commission address stated above; (3) mail an electronic or physical copy of the petition to MCC at the address stated above; and (4) mail an electronic or physical hard copy to NorthWestern's attorney, Shannon Heim, 208 N. Montana Ave., Suite 205, Helena, MT 59601. The Commission invites members of the public who do not wish to formally intervene to submit written public comments on the matter to the Commission's address at 1701 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620; through the Commission's website at http://psc.mt.gov (select "Documents & Proceedings" tab; select "Comment on a Proceeding"; select "Continue as Guest"; complete form; select "Submit"); or by email at pschelp@mt.gov. The Commission's jurisdiction over this Application is found in Title 69 and Title 2, Chapter 4 of the Montana Code Annotated, and Title 38, Chapters 2 and 5 of the Montana Administrative Rules, and any prior orders of the Commission relevant to the issues presented. DONE AND DATED the 6th day of May, 2022, through delegated staff action. BY: /s/ Michael Dalton Michael Dalton Rate Analyst May 11, 2022 MNAXLP