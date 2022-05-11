Advocates urge CMAP’s transportation committee to reject road expansion projects
A number of advocacy organizations are urging Chicagoland’s metropolitan planning organization to help put the brakes on plans to widen local expressways and arterial streets. Ten groups sustainable transportation, environmental, and public health organizations, including the Active Transportation Alliance, the Center for Neighborhood Technology, and the Shared-Use Mobility Center, signed a...chi.streetsblog.org
Comments / 0