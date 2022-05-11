ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Justin Turner Breaks Slump in a Big Way

By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re calling this one an angry win for the Dodgers. One day after the Pirates came out and basically shut down their offense, Los Angeles came roaring back to life. Their bats put up a staggering 11 runs and rolled past Pittsburgh to even the series at a game...

www.dodgersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022

Born on Aug. 14, 1959 in Lansing, Michigan, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. would go on to become one of the most recognizable faces in the sporting world. While right now he’s famous for HBO’s take on the Showtime era Lakers, Magic Johnson is bet known to NBA fans as arguably the best point guards ever.. With five championships and three NBA Finals MVPs to his credit, the Lakers legend is a pillar of the NBA’s history. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Justin Turner
Yardbarker

Do the New York Yankees have a new ‘ace’ in town?

The New York Yankees might be spending $324 million over nine years for Gerrit Cole, but that doesn’t automatically make him the ace. Of course, that money suggests he should be performing like one, and he has stepped up his game tremendously after a tough start to the 2022 season, but there’s another starter making waves in the Bronx.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Jt
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Brewers' Christian Yelich ties MLB record with third career cycle vs. Reds

May 12 (UPI) -- SuperVeteran outfielder Christian Yelich tied an MLB record with his third-career cycle in a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with three RBIs in the 14-11 setback Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. He increased his season average from .234 to .259 with the single, double, triple and home run performance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Angels’ Noah Syndergaard fires savage shot at Mets after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter

The Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was a historic one, as Angels’ rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter. While Detmers’ outing was technically the second no-hitter of the MLB season, as the New York Mets threw a combined no-no back in April, it was the first depending on who you ask. Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard, formerly of the Mets, fired a savage shot at his former team following the Angels-Rays game, as reported by SNY.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Jerming Rosario Named California League Pitcher Of The Week For May 2-8

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jerming Rosario was named the California League Pitcher of the Week for games played May 2-8. The right-hander earned his first win of the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after tossing five no-hit innings and collecting six strikeouts against the Lake Elsinore Storm on May 6. Rosario improved to 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 14.2 innings pitched (five games).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Game Canceled Due To Positive Tests

After a shortened 2020 MLB season followed by a 2021 season with lots of testing on a regular basis, we all assumed that 2022 would be a return to normalcy. We were wrong. Ahead of their game against the Cleveland Guardians today, the Chicago White Sox announced that the game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Per the announcement, the game is being postponed to allow for "continued testing and contact tracing."
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy